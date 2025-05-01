Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Acid and Base Strength
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Acid and Base Strength
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
14. Acids and Bases / Acid and Base Strength / Problem 3
Problem 3
What is the primary difference in the dissociation of HCl and HCN in water?
A
HCl partially dissociates in water, while HCN completely dissociates.
B
Neither HCl nor HCN dissociate in water.
C
Both HCl and HCN completely dissociate in water.
D
HCl completely dissociates in water, while HCN only partially dissociates.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer