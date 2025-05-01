Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids / Problem 3
Problem 3
How do metallic bonds contribute to the properties of metals?
They allow for the free movement of electrons, contributing to electrical conductivity.
They result in low melting points.
They create a rigid structure that prevents deformation.
They cause metals to be brittle.
