Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids / Problem 1
Problem 1
Which of the following best describes a crystalline solid?
A
A solid with a random arrangement of particles.
B
A solid with a low melting point.
C
A solid with a highly ordered arrangement of atoms, ions, or molecules.
D
A solid that can flow like a liquid.
