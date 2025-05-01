Skip to main content
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces / Atomic, Ionic and Molecular Solids / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is the primary force holding ionic solids together?
A
Covalent bonds
B
Metallic bonds
C
Electrostatic forces between cations and anions
D
Intermolecular forces
