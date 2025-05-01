Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Beta Decay
If mercury-201 undergoes beta decay, what is the resulting element and its atomic number?
A
Mercury-200 with atomic number 80.
B
Thallium-201 with atomic number 81.
C
Gold-201 with atomic number 79.
D
Lead-201 with atomic number 82.
