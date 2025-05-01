Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Beta Decay
Beta Decay
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Beta Decay / Problem 3
Problem 3
In a beta decay reaction, how do the atomic mass and atomic number change?
A
Atomic mass increases by 1, atomic number decreases by 1.
B
Atomic mass remains the same, atomic number increases by 1.
C
Atomic mass decreases by 1, atomic number remains the same.
D
Atomic mass remains the same, atomic number decreases by 1.
