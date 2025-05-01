Skip to main content
Beta Decay
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Beta Decay / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which material can effectively block beta particles due to their penetrating power?
A
A thin layer of plastic.
B
A layer of air.
C
A sheet of metal or a large block of wood.
D
A sheet of paper.
