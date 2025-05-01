Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Beta Decay
Beta Decay
17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry / Beta Decay / Problem 2
What is the atomic mass and atomic number of a beta particle?
A
Atomic mass: 1, Atomic number: -1
B
Atomic mass: 1, Atomic number: 0
C
Atomic mass: 0, Atomic number: -1
D
Atomic mass: 0, Atomic number: 1
