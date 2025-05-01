Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Boiling Point Elevation
Boiling Point Elevation
13. Solutions / Boiling Point Elevation / Problem 2
Calculate the change in boiling point for a solution with a van't Hoff factor of 2, a boiling point constant (K
b
) of 0.51 °C/m, and a molality of 3.00 m.
A
ΔT
b
= 0.51 °C
B
ΔT
b
= 3.06 °C
C
ΔT
b
= 6.12 °C
D
ΔT
b
= 1.53 °C
