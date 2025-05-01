Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Boiling Point Elevation
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Boiling Point Elevation
13. Solutions / Boiling Point Elevation / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is boiling point elevation?
A
The temperature at which a pure solvent boils.
B
The temperature at which a solution freezes.
C
The decrease in boiling point when a solute is added to a solvent.
D
The increase in boiling point when a solute is added to a solvent.
