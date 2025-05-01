Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Boiling Point Elevation
Boiling Point Elevation
13. Solutions / Boiling Point Elevation / Problem 3
Which of the following statements correctly describes the van't Hoff factor (i) in boiling point elevation?
The van't Hoff factor is the molality of the solution.
The van't Hoff factor represents the number of particles a solute forms in solution.
The van't Hoff factor is always equal to 1.
The van't Hoff factor is the boiling point constant of the solvent.
