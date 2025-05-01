Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Boiling Point Elevation
Boiling Point Elevation
13. Solutions / Boiling Point Elevation / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following solvents has a boiling point constant (K
b
) of 3.60 °C/m?
A
Chloroform
B
Water
C
Benzene
D
Ethanol
