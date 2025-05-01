Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Conversion Factors (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
How many centimeters are in 1 inch?
A
2.54 centimeters
B
1.5 centimeters
C
2 centimeters
D
3 centimeters
