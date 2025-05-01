Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
Problem 5
In a recipe, you need 2 cups of flour. If 1 cup equals 240 milliliters, how many milliliters of flour do you need?
600 milliliters
240 milliliters
480 milliliters
360 milliliters
