Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Conversion Factors (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Conversion Factors (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
You have a block of metal with a mass of 2 kilograms. If the density of the metal is 8 grams per cubic centimeter, what is the volume of the block in cubic centimeters?
A
150 cubic centimeters
B
300 cubic centimeters
C
250 cubic centimeters
D
200 cubic centimeters
AI tutor
0
Show Answer