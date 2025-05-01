Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Covalent Bonds
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Covalent Bonds
10. Chemical Bonding / Covalent Bonds / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does the duet rule apply to hydrogen in covalent bonding?
Hydrogen shares two electrons to achieve a filled outer shell of 8 electrons.
Hydrogen transfers two electrons to achieve a filled outer shell of 8 electrons.
Hydrogen shares one electron to achieve a filled outer shell of 2 electrons.
Hydrogen transfers one electron to achieve a filled outer shell of 2 electrons.
