Introduction to Chemistry
Covalent Bonds
Covalent Bonds
10. Chemical Bonding / Covalent Bonds / Problem 5
Problem 5
Why are covalent compounds generally poor conductors of electricity?
A
They have free ions that carry charge.
B
They do not have free ions or electrons to carry charge.
C
They have free electrons that carry charge.
D
They dissolve easily in water to conduct electricity.
