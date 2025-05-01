Skip to main content
Covalent Bonds
What is a covalent bond?
A
A bond formed by the sharing of electrons between metals.
B
A bond formed by the transfer of electrons between nonmetals.
C
A bond formed by the transfer of electrons from a metal to a nonmetal.
D
A bond formed by the sharing of valence electrons between nonmetals.
