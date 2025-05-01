Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Covalent Bonds
Covalent Bonds
10. Chemical Bonding / Covalent Bonds / Problem 2
How does the octet rule apply to covalent bonding?
Metals transfer electrons to achieve a full outer shell of 8 electrons.
Metals share electrons to achieve a full outer shell of 8 electrons.
Nonmetals share electrons to achieve a full outer shell of 8 electrons.
Nonmetals transfer electrons to achieve a full outer shell of 8 electrons.
