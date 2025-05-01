Skip to main content
Density
Density
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Density / Problem 3
Problem 3
A block of metal has a mass of 300 grams and a volume of 100 cm
3
. What is its density?
A
30 g/cm
3
B
3 g/cm
3
C
0.3 g/cm
3
D
3000 g/cm
3
