Introduction to Chemistry
Density
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Density / Problem 5
Problem 5
A sample of gas has a mass of 2 grams and occupies a volume of 4 liters. What is its density, and how does it compare to a liquid with a density of 1 g/mL?
A
0.5 g/L, which is more dense than the liquid.
B
0.5 g/L, which is less dense than the liquid.
C
2 g/L, which is less dense than the liquid.
D
2 g/L, which is more dense than the liquid.
