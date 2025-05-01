Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Density
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Density
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Density / Problem 2
Problem 2
Convert a density of 1.5 g/cm
3
to kg/m
3
.
A
1.5 kg/m
3
B
150 kg/m
3
C
15 kg/m
3
D
1500 kg/m
3
AI tutor
0
Show Answer