Introduction to Chemistry
Density
Density
2. Measurement and Problem Solving / Density / Problem 4
Problem 4
Why are solids and liquids generally more dense than gases?
A
Because they have higher temperatures.
B
Because they have more mass.
C
Because they occupy more volume.
D
Because their particles are more closely packed together.
