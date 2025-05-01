Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electron Arrangements
Electron Arrangements
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electron Arrangements / Problem 3
Problem 3
How does the energy level of an atom's electrons relate to its position in the periodic table?
A
The energy level corresponds to the period number.
B
The energy level corresponds to the atomic number.
C
The energy level is unrelated to the atom's position in the periodic table.
D
The energy level corresponds to the group number.
