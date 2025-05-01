Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Electron Arrangements
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Electron Arrangements
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 5
Next
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electron Arrangements / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the maximum number of electrons that can occupy the second energy level of an atom?
A
32
B
8
C
2
D
18
AI tutor
0
Show Answer