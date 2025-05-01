Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electron Arrangements
Electron Arrangements
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electron Arrangements / Problem 4
Problem 4
If an atom has an electron configuration of 1s
2
2s
2
2p
6
3s
2
3p
4
, how many electrons are in the third energy level?
A
6
B
4
C
2
D
10
