Introduction to Chemistry
Electron Arrangements
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electron Arrangements / Problem 2
Problem 2
How does the principal quantum number (n) affect the size of atomic orbitals?
A
The size of atomic orbitals is independent of n.
B
As n increases, the size of atomic orbitals remains constant.
C
As n increases, the size of atomic orbitals decreases.
D
As n increases, the size of atomic orbitals increases.
