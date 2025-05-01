Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Electron Geometry (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Electron Geometry (Simplified)
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
10. Chemical Bonding / Electron Geometry (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
A molecule has four electron groups, including one lone pair. What is its molecular shape?
A
Linear
B
Trigonal planar
C
Trigonal pyramidal
D
Tetrahedral
AI tutor
0
Show Answer