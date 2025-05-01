Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electron Geometry (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
10. Chemical Bonding / Electron Geometry (Simplified) / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following is a possible electron geometry for a molecule with three electron groups?
A
Octahedral
B
Trigonal planar
C
Linear
D
Square planar
