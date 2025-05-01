Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electron Geometry (Simplified)
Electron Geometry (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Electron Geometry (Simplified) / Problem 5
Problem 5
Which arrangement of electron groups would result in a tetrahedral molecular shape?
A
Two lone pairs
B
Two bonding pairs and two lone pairs
C
Three bonding pairs and one lone pair
D
Four bonding pairs
