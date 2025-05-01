Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electron Geometry (Simplified)
10. Chemical Bonding / Electron Geometry (Simplified) / Problem 1
What is electron geometry primarily concerned with?
A
The number of electron groups around a central element.
B
The types of bonds between atoms.
C
The atomic mass of the central element.
D
The color of the molecule.
