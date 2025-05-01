Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
4 of 5
Next
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons / Problem 4
Problem 4
How does electron configuration influence the periodic table arrangement?
A
It determines the position of elements based on their valence electrons.
B
It is used to determine the number of neutrons in an element.
C
It has no influence on the periodic table arrangement.
D
It only affects the atomic mass of elements.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer