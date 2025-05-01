Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the electron capacity of the first shell using the formula 2n
2
?
A
2
B
6
C
8
D
4
AI tutor
0
Show Answer