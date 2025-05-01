Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is an electron shell in the context of atomic structure?
A
A layer of protons surrounding the nucleus.
B
A region around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.
C
A type of subatomic particle found in the nucleus.
D
A physical barrier that separates atoms from each other.
