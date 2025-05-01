Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons / Problem 5
Problem 5
Synthesize your understanding of electron shells to explain why the fourth shell can hold more electrons than the first three shells combined.
A
The fourth shell can hold 20 electrons, which is more than the sum of the first (2), second (8), and third (18) shells.
B
The fourth shell can hold 28 electrons, which is more than the sum of the first (2), second (8), and third (18) shells.
C
The fourth shell can hold 24 electrons, which is more than the sum of the first (2), second (8), and third (18) shells.
D
The fourth shell can hold 32 electrons, which is more than the sum of the first (2), second (8), and third (18) shells.
