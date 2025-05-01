Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Emission Spectrum (Simplified) / Problem 4
Problem 4
If a line in an emission spectrum has a wavelength of 500. nm, what is the frequency of this light? (Use c = 3.00 x 10
8
m/s)
A
6.00 x 10
14
Hz
B
5.00 x 10
14
Hz
C
4.00 x 10
14
Hz
D
7.50 x 10
14
Hz
