Introduction to Chemistry
Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Emission Spectrum (Simplified) / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the primary process by which light is emitted in an emission spectrum?
A
Proton transition within the nucleus.
B
Photon absorption by the atom.
C
Electron transition from higher to lower energy levels.
D
Neutron decay in the atom.
