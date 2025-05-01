Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Emission Spectrum (Simplified) / Problem 3
What role does a prism play in the formation of an emission spectrum?
It amplifies the intensity of the light.
It reflects light, forming a continuous spectrum.
It absorbs certain wavelengths, creating dark lines.
It disperses light into its component wavelengths, forming discrete lines.
