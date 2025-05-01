Skip to main content
Emission Spectrum (Simplified)
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table / Emission Spectrum (Simplified) / Problem 5
If a photon has a wavelength of 600. nm, what is its energy? (Use h = 6.63 x 10-34 J·s and c = 3.00 x 108 m/s)