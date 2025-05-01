Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Empirical Formula
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Empirical Formula
6. Chemical Composition / Empirical Formula / Problem 4
Problem 4
A compound has an empirical formula of CH
2
O and a molecular weight of 180 g/mol. What is its molecular formula?
A
C
3
H
6
O
3
B
C
6
H
12
O
6
C
CH
2
O
D
C
2
H
4
O
2
