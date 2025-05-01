Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Empirical Formula
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Empirical Formula
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
2 of 5
Next
6. Chemical Composition / Empirical Formula / Problem 2
Problem 2
Which statement best describes the difference between empirical and molecular formulas?
A
Empirical formulas are used only for ionic compounds.
B
Empirical formulas show the actual number of atoms, while molecular formulas show the simplest ratio of elements.
C
Empirical formulas show the simplest ratio of elements, while molecular formulas show the actual number of atoms.
D
Both empirical and molecular formulas show the same information.
AI tutor
0
Show Answer