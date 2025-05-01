Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Empirical Formula
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Empirical Formula
6. Chemical Composition / Empirical Formula / Problem 1
Problem 1
What is the empirical formula of a compound?
A
The simplest whole number ratio of atoms in a compound.
B
The molecular weight of a compound.
C
The mass percentage of each element in a compound.
D
The actual number of atoms of each element in a compound.
