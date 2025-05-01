Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Empirical Formula
6. Chemical Composition / Empirical Formula / Problem 3
Problem 3
How many moles of water are in 36 grams of H
2
O? (Molar mass of H
2
O = 18 g/mol)
A
0.5 moles
B
3 moles
C
2 moles
D
1 mole
