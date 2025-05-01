Introduction to Chemistry
What is the primary focus of gas stoichiometry?
If a gas has a pressure of 2 atm, a volume of 10 L, and a temperature of 300 K, what is the number of moles of the gas? (R = 0.0821 L·atm/mol·K)
How many grams are in 2 moles of NaCl? (Molar mass of NaCl = 58.44 g/mol)
A car engine combusts 0.5 moles of octane (C8H18) with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. How many moles of carbon dioxide are produced?
In a reaction where 3 moles of A react with 2 moles of B to produce 4 moles of C, if you start with 6 moles of A, how many moles of C can be produced?