Introduction to Chemistry
Gas Stoichiometry
Gas Stoichiometry
11 Gases / Gas Stoichiometry / Problem 3
Problem 3
How many grams are in 2 moles of NaCl? (Molar mass of NaCl = 58.44 g/mol)
A
100 grams
B
116.88 grams
C
58.44 grams
D
29.22 grams
