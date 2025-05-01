Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
Gas Stoichiometry
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
11 Gases / Gas Stoichiometry / Problem 4
Problem 4
A car engine combusts 0.5 moles of octane (C
8
H
18
) with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water. How many moles of carbon dioxide are produced?
A
0.5 moles
B
2 moles
C
4 moles
D
8 moles
