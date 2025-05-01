Introduction to Chemistry
What is the definition of heat capacity?
Which of the following correctly differentiates specific heat capacity from molar heat capacity?
If 200 J of heat is applied to a 50 g sample causing a temperature change of 4°C, what is the specific heat capacity of the sample?
If 400 J of heat is applied to 3 moles of a substance, resulting in a temperature change of 10°C, what is the molar heat capacity?
Calculate the heat absorbed when 200 g of a substance with a specific heat capacity of 2 J/g°C is heated from 30°C to 80°C.