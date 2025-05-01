Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Heat Capacity
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Heat Capacity
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 5
Next
3. Matter and Energy / Heat Capacity / Problem 3
Problem 3
If 200 J of heat is applied to a 50 g sample causing a temperature change of 4°C, what is the specific heat capacity of the sample?
A
0.5 J/g°C
B
2 J/g°C
C
1 J/g°C
D
4 J/g°C
AI tutor
0
Show Answer