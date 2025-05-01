Skip to main content
Introduction to Chemistry
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Heat Capacity
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Heat Capacity
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 5
3. Matter and Energy / Heat Capacity / Problem 5
Problem 5
Calculate the heat absorbed when 200 g of a substance with a specific heat capacity of 2 J/g°C is heated from 30°C to 80°C.
A
40000 J
B
20000 J
C
30000 J
D
10000 J
AI tutor
0
Show Answer