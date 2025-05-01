Skip to main content
Problem 1
What is the definition of heat capacity?
The amount of heat required to change the temperature of a substance by 10 degrees.
The amount of heat required to change the temperature of 1 gram of a substance by 1 degree.
The amount of heat required to change the temperature of a substance by 1 degree.
The amount of heat required to change the temperature of 1 mole of a substance by 1 degree.
